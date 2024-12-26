Teen girl killed in Christmas Eve day crash near Belgrade

BELGRADE — A 17-year-old Manhattan girl was killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred near West Cameron Bridge and Kimm Road at approximately 8:45 a.m.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the teen was eastbound on Cameron Bridge Road when she lost control on the icy roadway while exiting a curve. The Nissan Xterra then went off the left side of the road and rolled multiple times before coming to rest in a drainage ditch.

The driver was pronounced deceased upon arrival of first responders.

The girl reportedly did not wear a seat belt at the crash.