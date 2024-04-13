Details released in fatal Highway 191 crash near Big Sky

A man driving a Freight Liner semi truck died on Friday, April 12, 2024 after crashing on Highway 191 south of Big Sky, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

According to the MHP crash report, the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Friday. At mile marker 33 between Big Sky and West Yellowstone, the semi went off the road to the right and then to the left before crashing into the bridge over the Gallatin River.

The trailer separated from the power unit and went into the Gallatin River, according to the report. The power unit became engulfed in flames on the bridge, and the driver was found dead at the scene.

The report indicated that speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The incident led to the closure of the highway and the bridge over the Gallatin for the remainder of Friday. MHP said on social media that the roadway was reopened around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday.

The identity of the man who died has not been released at this time.

We will update you if we get more information.