Ready, Set ... CURL! Bozeman Curling Club invites the public to give the sport a try

Curling is having a moment in Bozeman, and the local club wants you to try it

The Bozeman Curling Club is opening its doors to the public on Sunday, March 8, inviting the Gallatin community to throw a stone and experience the sport firsthand.

The club says a surge of interest following the Olympics prompted the open house event.

"We've had a ton of interest, our email inbox has just been flooded lately about people that are trying to come out, they want to give the sport a shot," Garrett Turner, Bozeman Curling Club President, said. "So because of that we are opening up some of our ice time – so Sunday March 8th, at 2:45 we're inviting the Gallatin community to come down, and give it a shot – throw a stone, sweep for a little bit and see what the sport is all about."

WATCH: Ever wanted to try curling? Now's your chance

Bozeman Curling Club opens ice to the public for a free try-it event this Sunday afternoon

Garrett Turner said the sport is more than it appears on television.

"I think it hooked me real quick, once you figure out that it's literally a game of chess on ice, and there's so much more strategy involved in it," Turner said, "I know everyone has a blast watching curling on the Olympics, it seems like every four years that's where we get the big interest, but once you figure out more of the dynamics of the game and why they're putting the stones out in front of the house, it just becomes that much more of an interesting sport to watch."

The sport dates back to the early 1500s, when players would slide stones found at the edges of frozen lakes. It has since evolved into an organized indoor sport, Turner said.

Youth participation is also a growing part of the club's identity. Four young players competed in the club's annual tournament this year.

"They are the future of the game and Joel, one of our board members, has done a fantastic job with teaching these kids – 4 of them competed in our annual tournament this year – and they had a blast," Garrett Turner said. "It doesn't take long to get hooked on the sport and it's something all ages can enjoy."

The Bozeman Curling Club's public open house is scheduled for Sunday, March 8, at 2:45 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

