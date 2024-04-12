Fatal crash fully blocks Highway 191 between Big Sky and West Yellowstone

UPDATE, 10:28 AM — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on social media the Friday crash on Highway 191 between Big Sky and West Yellowstone involves a fatality.

The Sheriff's Office said anyone traveling to West Yellowstone will need to drive through Ennis.



(earlier report)

BOZEMAN — Both lanes of Highway 191 between Big Sky and West Yellowstone are blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on Friday, April 12, 2024.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), the crash is at mile marker 34. Long delays are expected, and travelers should use an alternate route, according to MDT.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said on social media a semi truck caught fire on the roadway and the semi's trailer is in the river.

The Montana Highway Patrol's incident map lists the crash as a fatality.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.