Controversial trustee resigns from Monforton School Board amid concern over social media posts

BOZEMAN — Monforton School Board trustee David Dickey has resigned amid concerns over his social media posts.

As previously reported, parents and community members raised alarm over Dickey's comments regarding individuals with disabilities.

Dickey has been on the board of trustees at Monforton School since 2022. However, he has been in hot water over the last months due to some controversial comments he made on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

One comment that’s gotten a lot of attention comes from Dickey responding to an account, stating they’re voting for Kamala Harris.

Dickey replied, “Before tonight you were narrowminded and immature. After tonight you’re a f**** re*ard.”

The use of the “R” word has brought up many concerns for parents and community members regarding Dickey’s views on people with disabilities. At a September 10 board meeting, Dickey stated, “I don't use the word to describe people with cognitive disabilities. I never have, never will.”

He then proceeded to tell the meeting attendees, if you look in a dictionary, the “R” word is defined as “a stupid or dimwitted person.”

Later at that board meeting, the Monforton School District Board of Trustees formally distanced itself from Dickey's comments.

Trustee Carrie Wasserburger stated, “While we may not share similar opinions to trustee Dickey, we are confined to what we can do on this board and that is to separate ourselves."

Dickey left the room before the vote, but before exiting, Dickey had noted that he will not be stepping down, stating, “I will fight for these kids. I will advocate for these kids. I will be the wall between these kids and insane people. That's why 430 people voted for me. And that's why I'm not going to resign.”

Dickey was also a candidate in the recent Gallatin County commissioner election, where he was defeated by Scott MacFarlane.

MTN News spoke with the Monforton Schools superintendent, who confirmed that Dickey resigned on Dec.10, 2024. The district is now tasked with filling the vacant seat within 60 days.

