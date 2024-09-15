Monforton School board member's social media comments stir up controversy among school community

BOZEMAN — A school board meeting was held Tuesday at Monforton School. The board of trustees discussed fellow member David Dickey’s recent controversial social media comments. So, what was the result of that meeting?

David Dickey has been on the board of trustees at Monforton School since 2022. He is also currently running for Gallatin County Commission. But Dickey has been in hot water over the last few weeks due to some controversial comments he made on the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

One comment that’s gotten a lot of attention comes from Dickey responding to an account, stating they’re voting for Kamala Harris.

Dickey replied, “Before tonight you were narrowminded and immature. After tonight you’re a f**** re*ard.”

The use of the “R” word has brought up many concerns for parents and community members regarding Dickey’s views on people with disabilities. At Tuesday’s meeting, Dickey stated, “I don't use the word to describe people with cognitive disabilities. I never have, never will.”

He then proceeded to tell the meeting attendees, if you look in a dictionary, the “R” word is defined as “a stupid or dimwitted person.”

I attempted to reach out to Dickey to see if he would be willing to discuss his statements at the meeting. But I never received a reply.

“I have friends that have special needs children. And I have seen what these families go through. And these families work hard every day to try and erase the terminology that Mr. Dickey used in his online tweets,” says Andy Boyd.

I met up with Andy, who attempted to protest Dickey before the school board meeting on Tuesday. Andy attended the meeting and questioned Dickey before being asked to leave. I asked Andy, who is not a Monforton parent, why he felt the need to attend the meeting.

Andy told me, “I felt the need to go to the school board meeting as a concerned citizen of Gallatin County. I don’t think Mr. Dickey really cares about what's going on right now. I don’t think he thinks there’s going to be any accountability. And that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing”.

At the school board meeting on Tuesday, the board of trustees discussed the online social media comments made by fellow member Dickey.

Trustee Carrie Wasserburger stated, “While we may not share similar opinions to trustee Dickey, we are confined to what we can do on this board and that is to separate ourselves."

The motion was made by Wasserburger, and Dickey seconded it, but shortly after he left the room before the unanimous vote.

But prior to exiting, Dickey had noted that he will not be stepping down, stating, “I will fight for these kids. I will advocate for these kids. I will be the wall between these kids and insane people. That's why X people voted for me. And that's why I'm not going to resign.”

And Andy tells me, “I am happy. It’s good to see that the board distanced themselves. I think the board did about all they could. I think it’s going to be up to the voters next time.”