Bitcoin scam using fake warrants to target victims within Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is investigating numerous reports of a phone scam in which callers pose as law enforcement officers to defraud residents.

The scammers claim the recipient has an active warrant and instructs them to withdraw cash and convert it to Bitcoin to avoid arrest, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office want to remind the community that law enforcement will never call to demand money or payment for a warrant, or request any form of cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin. Warrants are not resolved over the phone or through electronic payment apps, officials emphasized.

Officials encourage residents who receive such calls not to provide any personal information, withdraw cash or send any form of currency.

If residents are unsure of the authenticity of a call, officials are advising to end the call, look up the respective law enforcement agency's official phone number, and call them back to verify.

Anyone who receives one of these scam calls is encouraged to report the incident to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at 406-582-2100 or their local law enforcement agency.