Groundhog predicts more winter, but Bozeman’s sunshine tells a different story

BOZEMAN — While Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter this Groundhog Day, southwest Montana is looking and feeling more like spring.

Sunshine, dry grass, and above-average temperatures have replaced the snow and ice that many residents expect this time of year.

At Peets Hill, dozens of people took advantage of the mild weather, walking trails, and lounging in the afternoon sun.

WATCH: Montana Breaks Winter Warmth Records While East Coast Freezes

Montana's unusually warm winter breaks records while East Coast gets buried in snow

“It’s been sunny since like October,” said Tina Coyle, who was enjoying the day with her daughter's best friend Dara.

“Flowers are starting to bud, the trees are starting to bud. It’s like, can someone just tell me what I am supposed to be doing?”

While Montana stays warm, other parts of the country are seeing a very different season.

Michelle Piazza recently traveled back east and said winter conditions there were relentless.

“So much snow, subzero. I shoveled more snow than I need to for the rest of the winter,” she said.

So why is much of the region missing out on snowfall?

Chief meteorologist Mike Heard said it comes down to storm patterns — not groundhog predictions.

“I don’t put a lot of faith in it,” Heard said with a laugh. “But the folks that are east of us — central and east of the United States — all of the storms are going up and over top and dumping over there.”

While the Groundhog Day tradition is mostly for fun, Heard said the lack of snow locally could have serious consequences.

“Hindsight, let’s hope he’s right. Because we need more winter,” Heard said.

He explained that late January and February are typically drier months for southwest Montana, with the bulk of moisture arriving later in the spring.

“March, April, early May — that’s when we get our spring snowstorms that really can put us over the top on moisture,” he said.

If those storms don’t materialize, the region could face bigger problems.

“We are going to be really in big trouble when it comes to water needs and fire and all kinds of drought conditions this summer,” Heard said.

This year is already standing out. Much of southwest Montana just recorded one of its warmest Januaries on record, ranking in the top five historically, Heard said.

Still, residents remain split on the sunny stretch. Some are hoping winter makes a comeback.

“I am hoping that we get some snow so that my Big Sky pass doesn’t burn a hole in my pocket,” Piazza said.

Others are happy to keep the sunshine.

“I’ve loved this winter, so keep it going — sun and more,” Coyle said.

Her friend agreed: “No complaints.”