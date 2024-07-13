Police make second attempted homicide arrest within 24 hours in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Less than 24 hours after a juvenile male was arrested on a charge of attempted homicide, Bozeman Police officers arrested another man on the same charge in a separate incident Friday night, July 12, 2024.

The Bozeman Police Department said in a media release that around 8:43 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of a man who had been struck by a vehicle in the Gallatin Valley Mall Parking lot.

The suspect reportedly left the area, but officers were able to identify him from witness information as 21-year-old Keinan Carrier of Bozeman. He was located soon after at his nearby residence and refused to exit.

A Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office crisis negotiator was able to get Carrier to comply, and he was taken into custody, according to the release. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and is being charged with attempted homicide.

The release said the victim sustained numerous injuries after being struck and was transported for medical treatment. There is no word on the victim's current condition.

According to the release, officers learned from their investigation that the incident was likely the result of previous challenges to fight and to race.

No further details were released, and the incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 582-2000 to be connected to the investigating detectives.

The victim in the prior attempted homicide case from late Thursday night was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.

We will update you if we get more information.