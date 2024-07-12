Bozeman Police investigate stabbing incident near Kirk Park

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department says officers responded to a reported stabbing near Kirk Park at the intersection of North 20th Avenue and West Beall Street on Thursday night.

The police department said in a social media post that around 10:22 p.m. on Thursday, officers arrived at the scene and found the victim had been moved to a nearby location. The officers immediately began to provide medical aid until paramedics arrived.

According to the post, the victim was injured by a bladed weapon during a physical altercation. No information about the victim's current condition was released.

Police say all involved parties have been identified and contacted, and the incident is under investigation.

There may be an increased law enforcement presence in the area on Friday, but the police department says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

We will update you if we get more information.