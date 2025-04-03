Passenger accused of sexual assault on flight from Montana to Texas

BOZEMAN — A New Jersey man was charged with sexual assault this week for an alleged incident that occurred on a flight from Bozeman to Dallas, Texas, in January 2025, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana states that 36-year-old Bhaveshkumar Dahyabhai Shukla of Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey was charged with one count of abusive sexual contact in special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

According to the release, on Jan. 26, 2025, Shukla "engaged in sexual contact with another person without that other person’s permission" on an American Airlines flight from Bozeman to Dallas. No further details were released.

Shukla is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on April 17, 2025. If convicted, he faces two years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case that was investigated by the FBI, ICE and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Police.

