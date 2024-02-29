BOZEMAN — After 49 stolen road signs were recovered in Gallatin County last month, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is now asking for help to identify the suspects in another stolen sign incident.

The Sheriff's Office said on social media the most recent theft occurred at the intersection of South Cottonwood Road and Law Road, near Gallatin Gateway. The suspects were caught on a game camera stealing an electronic elk crossing sign.

WATCH: Suspects caught on camera stealing road sign

More stolen signs in Gallatin County: Sheriff's Office seeks help to ID suspects

The Sheriff's Office said that even though an 18-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the 49 signs stolen last month, the thefts continue.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the stolen signs pose a serious safety risk for drivers and could lead to even more severe consequences:

A simple sign costs $200 in time and materials a piece to replace with more complex signs costing up to $3,000 if they are stolen or destroyed. And while it may seem like a harmless prank, you should know the charges for these road sign thefts range from Misdemeanor Theft to Felony Theft, and could escalate to Criminal Endangerment; turning a prank into an introduction into the criminal court system.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the elk crossing sign theft—or any stolen road signs—to contact its non-emergency line at 406-582-2100.

We will keep you updated if the suspects are identified.