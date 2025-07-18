Burritos, businesses and backyards: Developments near Gallatin High take shape

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin High School area has welcomed a new Chipotle restaurant featuring a unique Chipotlane drive-thru, the first of its kind in Bozeman. This modern addition is set to provide a convenient dining option for students and residents in the growing community.

MTN News The new Chipotlane by Gallatin High

The Chipotlane allows customers to pick up their mobile orders without leaving their vehicles, adding a layer of convenience. For residents like Kwinz and Colby, who live near the new Chipotle, the new Chipotle is a welcome addition.

"We got passes to come a day early and get a free entrée. So, we did, and we were the first customers to get food here," said Kwinz.

The new Chipotle is a significant development for Gallatin High, as it is the first food establishment in the immediate area, making it easily accessible for students. Kwinz and Colby, who are soon to be high schoolers, are enthusiastic about the new dining option.

"There's not much food over here, and we're going into high school soon, so it'll be nice for that," said Colby.

The new Chipotle is part of a larger plan for the Northwest Crossing area, according to Providence Development. Over the next five years, the area is set to undergo a transformation, with the addition of restaurants, retail, goods and services, and office spaces.

Marc Smith, the area manager for the Montana Division of Williams Homes, which is building over 350 family homes in Northwest Crossing, believes the new amenities will complement the residential development perfectly.

"Having the ability to just step out your front door and walk to things, walk to dinner, go maybe pick up a cup of coffee or groceries, all those things, having them right next door is just awesome," Smith said.

MTN News Northwest Crossing.

Besides houses and the new Chipotle, there is also a roundabout added at Oak and Baxter, which will efficiently manage traffic flow in the area, according to Providence Development.

While the exact businesses coming next are still unknown, residents like Kwinz and Colby are already envisioning the potential for a Chick-fil-A location. The expansion of Northwest Crossing should be completed within the next five years.

