Alleged Gallatin County street sign thief is 18-year-old Bozeman resident, Sheriff's Office says

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office released more details on Thursday about the arrest of a suspect after several stolen street signs were recovered in the Gallatin River on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that “valuable information” from a Gallatin County citizen led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Bozeman resident.

RELATED: Search and Rescue recovers stolen street signs from Gallatin River

Search and Rescue recovers stolen street signs from Gallatin River

According to the release, 46 of the 49 stolen signs have been recovered from various locations across the county.

The Sheriff’s Office initially reported on Tuesday that the signs had been stolen across Gallatin County. A tip received Wednesday led to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue recovering several of the signs from the Gallatin River west of Four Corners.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies continue to follow up on additional leads, according to the release.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer thanked the public in the release and said, “it is the trust and relationship with our community that is often the key to solving many of these cases.”



Trending stories at KBZK.com

