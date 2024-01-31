Watch Now
Search and Rescue recovers stolen street signs from Gallatin River

Posted at 4:45 PM, Jan 31, 2024
BOZEMAN — An unusual recovery effort for Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue on Wednesday: pulling stolen signs out of the Gallatin River.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip Wednesday afternoon that the signs were floating in the Gallatin River west of Four Corners. Rescue crews responded and recovered the signs from the water.

The Gallatin County undersheriff confirmed these are the 49 missing street signs the Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday, many stolen from Dry Creek Road.

The majority of the signs have been recovered from the river and MTN News is told charges are pending.

