Leaked video of Bozeman's city manager prompts special city commission meeting

BOZEMAN — Bozeman’s city manager, Jeff Mihelic, is coming under fire after a video that leaked on social media Tuesday night shows him complaining about city officials.

The video appears to be the end of a virtual meeting with Mihelic and other city employees. Community Development Director Anna Bentley remains on the call with Mihelic, who proceeds to speak critically about Bozeman’s new mayor, Terry Cunningham.

Mihelic also aired complaints about newly-elected Deputy Mayor Joey Morrison and detailed another job offer in Austin, Texas.

On Wednesday, the City of Bozeman released the following statement from the Bozeman City Commission regarding the video:

“All members of the Bozeman City Commission have had a chance to review a video circulating on social media involving a discussion between the Bozeman City Manager and a city employee.

The Commission has considerable concern about the content and tone of this video, and we will be holding a special meeting to discuss this subject. As soon as we are able to coordinate a meeting date and time, we will issue an agenda including how the public can participate.

We take seriously our charge that all of those in city leadership should model our stated values of professionalism and integrity, and anything that detracts from those values is a disservice to the public.”

MTN News will update this story as more details are confirmed.