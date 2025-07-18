Heads up: Chip seal work to begin on I-90, Bozeman Hill to Livingston

BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and CK May Excavating plan to start chip seal work on Interstate 90 (I-90) the week of July 21, pending weather and other unforeseen factors. Drivers should anticipate single lane closures during the construction process.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, a 16-foot width restriction will be in effect.

During this construction period, motorists can expect the following:

Flaggers directing traffic at various times

I-90 traffic reduced to one lane in each direction

Reduced speed limits

Width restrictions

For the latest updates and information, visit 511mt.net.

The planned improvements will include several key upgrades:

Removing and replacing asphalt pavement on shoulders and select roadway sections, as well as cattle guards on interchange ramps

Rehabilitation of bridges through repairs and sealing of bridge decks, along with barrier upgrades

Installation of new shoulder rumble strips, signage, roadside markers, and upgraded guardrails

Application of chip seal and final pavement markings

Rock fall mitigation near Bozeman Pass

Motorists are encouraged to plan their travels accordingly and stay informed of construction updates throughout the duration of the project.

