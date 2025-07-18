Heads up: Chip seal work to begin on I-90, Bozeman Hill to Livingston

BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and CK May Excavating plan to start chip seal work on Interstate 90 (I-90) the week of July 21, pending weather and other unforeseen factors. Drivers should anticipate single lane closures during the construction process.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, a 16-foot width restriction will be in effect.
During this construction period, motorists can expect the following:
- Flaggers directing traffic at various times
- I-90 traffic reduced to one lane in each direction
- Reduced speed limits
- Width restrictions
For the latest updates and information, visit 511mt.net.
The planned improvements will include several key upgrades:
- Removing and replacing asphalt pavement on shoulders and select roadway sections, as well as cattle guards on interchange ramps
- Rehabilitation of bridges through repairs and sealing of bridge decks, along with barrier upgrades
- Installation of new shoulder rumble strips, signage, roadside markers, and upgraded guardrails
- Application of chip seal and final pavement markings
- Rock fall mitigation near Bozeman Pass
Motorists are encouraged to plan their travels accordingly and stay informed of construction updates throughout the duration of the project.