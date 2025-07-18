4-H program shines at Montana Fair, showcasing youth talent and life skills

Montana's fair season is in full swing, bringing with it a variety of attractions including rides, food, games, and livestock exhibitions, thanks in large part to the efforts of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H programs. This year, the enthusiasm from participants is more palpable than ever.

At this year's fair, youth exhibitors proudly showcased their animals, from steers to lambs. Piper Davis, a recent graduate of Manhattan Christian High School from Churchill, Montana, shared insights about her experience with her steer, Frankie. “I think he’s the most well-behaved one,” said Davis, highlighting her connection to the animals. Her fellow exhibitor, Heidi Dyk, also from Churchill and a longtime 4-H participant, introduced her two lambs, “Pringle and Goldfish. They’re both good boys.”

Both Davis and Dyk echoed the significant impact that 4-H has had on their lives. “4-H has definitely played a huge role in not only my confidence but my ability to learn about animals,” Dyk commented. The program, which engages youth from ages 5 to 19, fosters essential skills beyond livestock handling, emphasizing leadership and interpersonal communication.

Davis, who showed her steer, reflected on her week at the fair, stating, “I was really just trying to make sure I was paying attention, so my steer was paying attention.” She added that her steer placed third in its market class, while Dyk celebrated her success in showmanship, winning the Grand Champion Senior Showman title. “I was super excited about that,” Dyk remarked.

WATCH: From Steers to Skills: 4-H Exhibitors Excel at Fair

Founded in 1917, 4-H has been a mainstay at the fairgrounds for over a century. Molly Yurdana, the Gallatin County 4-H extension agent, explained the program's breadth, which includes not only livestock education but also activities in STEM, robotics, photography, cooking, and sewing. “Really just to instill life skills in our youth,” she noted.

This year's exhibiting has been exceptional, according to Yurdana, and attendees can look forward to a major livestock sale scheduled for Friday evening at 4 PM, expected to last until midnight. “We’re selling 394 lots tonight, so there are a lot of options for people to buy from,” she added.

As Davis and Dyk approach the end of their 4-H journey, they reflect fondly on their experiences. “We’re all leaving on a good note,” said Dyk, acknowledging the bittersweet nature of their departure from the program. “I’m going to be sad that it’s done, but happy that there’s new beginnings.” Looking forward, Davis is set to embark on a college semester at sea focusing on agriculture, while Dyk has secured a job at Montana Equine, working with horses. “I’ve just really found where my heart is,” Dyk shared, crediting 4-H for helping her discover her passion.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

