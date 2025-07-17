Gallatin Sheriff's 'Mobile Command Center' ensures safety at Big Sky Country State Fair

At major events like the Big Sky Country State Fair, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has a special mobile unit to help keep the public safe.

“It kind of just serves as a safety net, knowing that we’re here," says Patrol Captain Brian Taylor. "We’re stationed up here throughout the week for the fair in our command vehicle. But we take it all over the state."

MTN NEWS “It kind of just serves as a safety net, knowing that we’re here," says Patrol Captain Brian Taylor. "We’re stationed up here throughout the week for the fair in our command vehicle. But we take it all over the state."

Taylor says the Mobile Command Center is equipped for all sorts of action.

"So that could be wildland fires, SWAT, search and rescue missions primarily, and then special events like this," he says.

WATCH: Gallatin Co. Sheriff's Mobile Command Center offers Fair-Goers 'Safety Net' during Big Sky Country State Fair

Gallatin County Sheriff's Mobile Command Center Keeps Fair-Goers Safe

In a community as rural as some parts of the valley, it is a major resource for rescue. And at the fairgrounds, it serves a similar purpose.

Taylor says, "So, in this situation we have a dispatcher inside, and if there’s a fight or something that breaks out or a lost kid, then dispatchers will relay it to deputies on foot."

The unit even has a special camera mounted atop, offering views from all angles.

"So, we have all of our computers, and we have surveillance set up on top of the command vehicle. So, there’s a camera that swivels around 360 and can zoom," says Taylor.

"It’s important to have the visual aspect of it. Everyone knows where we’re located. We get a lot of missing kids that come inside the command vehicle, or parents looking for their kids," he adds.

Captain Taylor says the public is welcome to come and take a tour of the Mobile Command Center while it’s at the Big Sky Country State Fair.

"We’ll be out here all week handing out stickers and engaging with the community. And if you need us, we’re right by the Ferris wheel", he says.