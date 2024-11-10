Bozeman Police arrest man after standoff Saturday night

Bozeman Police arrested a suspect after a standoff at a residence at the intersection of 9th and Lamme on Saturday night, Nov. 9, 2024.

The police department said on social media around 7:08 p.m. on Saturday that a man had barricaded himself inside the residence. Bozeman Police said the man was suspected of committing an armed robbery.

Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and a negotiator was brought on scene. In an update at 8:30 p.m., Bozeman Police said the man surrendered without incident and was in custody. Flash bangs were used during the standoff, but no shots were fired.

An MTN News crew at the scene pointed out that the standoff occurred at the same house as another standoff back in late September.

We will keep you updated if we get more information.

