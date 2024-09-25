Armed man in custody after standoff with Bozeman Police

UPDATE, 7:10 AM — The Bozeman Police Department said on social media the man who had barricaded himself with a rifle inside a Bozeman residence is in custody and there is no active threat.

We will update you if we get more information.



UPDATE, 6:45 AM — The Bozeman Police Department says roads around 9th and Lamme remain closed; 11th Avenue is open, however, and bus transfers for BSD7 schools will operate on their normal schedule.

The police department says schools will open at their usual times, and there will be an increased police presence around Bozeman High School. The school district will be in further contact with parents via email, according to police.



EARLIER REPORT:

BOZEMAN — Law enforcement has been involved in a standoff with an armed man in the area of 9th and Lamme in Bozeman since around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

As of 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, the Bozeman Police Department says the scene is still active and a shelter-in-place order is in effect for residents within a block of the scene.

Tuesday night, police said a man with a rifle had barricaded himself in the residence, and those closest to the scene had been evacuated. The Lewis and Clark County/Helena PD SWAT team is on scene Wednesday morning for additional support, according to Bozeman Police.

The residents under the shelter-in-place were notified via a reverse 911 call last night; they are asked to avoid windows until further notice.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

No further details are currently available. We will keep you updated as we learn more.