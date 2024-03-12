Bozeman man pleads guilty to assaulting woman on aircraft

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge on Monday after allegedly assaulting a woman and disobeying orders from the flight crew on an aircraft bound for Bozeman from Salt Lake City, Utah in February 2023.

Hunter Andrew Dietrich, 32, pleaded guilty to assault onboard an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana.

Dietrich faces a maximum of six months in prison, a $5,000 fine, and one year of supervised release for the misdemeanor offense.

The government alleged in court documents that on Feb. 11, 2023, Dietrich disobeyed repeated instructions from the flight crew to behave himself during a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Bozeman.

The release said Dietrich also repeatedly touched a woman passenger "in various places" despite her telling him to stop.

Dietrich was released ahead of his sentencing, which is scheduled for July 10, 2024.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided over the case that is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus. The FBI and Bozeman Airport Police conducted the investigation.