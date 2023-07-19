Bozeman man charged with interfering with flight crew, abusive sexual contact on aircraft

A Bozeman man has been charged with interfering with a flight crew and engaging in abusive sexual contact while a passenger on an aircraft.

Hunter Andrew Dietrich, 42, pleaded not guilty to the charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants and one count of abusive sexual contact in special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

Dietrich was arranged on the charges Tuesday, July 18, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided and Dietrich was released pending further proceedings.

It is alleged in the indictment on February 11, that while aboard a flight from Salt Lake City to Bozeman, Dietrich assaulted and intimidated flight crew members and interfered with the performance of their duties. He also allegedly engaged in sexual contact with another person while on the flight without that person’s permission.

For the interference charge, Dietrich faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, a $250,00 fine, and one year of supervised release. He also faces a maximum of two years imprisonment, a $250,00 fine, and one year of supervised release on the abusive sexual contact charge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno B. Baucus is prosecuting the case. The FBI and Bozeman Airport Police conducted the investigation.