BOZEMAN — An 18-year-old Virginia man identified as the suspect in a Bozeman double homicide has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The double homicide took place on Nov. 20 at 1611 Tschache Lane in Bozeman.

Zoey Campbell, 16, and Christina Aguilar, 46, were pronounced dead at the scene by Gallatin County Sheriff and Coroner Dan Springer.

Family photos “Zoey cared deeply for others and had the biggest heart,” the family wrote.

"The deaths of Zoey and Christina are a profound tragedy. Our deepest condolences go out to their families, their friends, and everyone who knew and loved them. No words can ease a loss like this. Zoey and Christina will be deeply missed," Springer said.

Authorities identified the suspect as Matthew O'Donnell, 18, of Ashburn, Virginia. He sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He received medical treatment before being taken into custody and transported to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

Related: 2 killed in Bozeman shooting; man taken into custody

The sheriff's office said that O'Donnell died from his injuries on Wednesday.

In an email to Gallatin High School families, the Bozeman School District said Campbell was a junior at the school.

The district said the shooting was carried out by Campbell's ex-boyfriend. The email also described Aguilar as Campbell's neighbor.

The Bozeman Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.

Meanwhile, Zoey's family is remembering her as someone who made others feel loved, valued and never alone.

WATCH:

Family remembers 16-year-old Zoey Campbell after deadly Bozeman shooting

RELATED: Family remembers 16-year-old Zoey Campbell after deadly Bozeman shooting