BOZEMAN — Two people are dead following a Friday morning shooting in Bozeman.

Bozeman police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile girl and a woman dead. A man was taken into custody.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased juvenile girl who had been shot. A woman was also found dead nearby.

An adult man was located nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound; medical care was rendered, and he was taken into custody.

MTN NEWS Bozeman police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile girl and a woman dead. A man was taken into custody.

Officials say detectives are currently processing the scene. The details provided in their report are preliminary, and they add: "There is still more investigative work happening to better understand exactly what has occurred and why."

Police say currently it appears the man was known to the girl. An alleged altercation took place at the location, leading to the man shooting the girl. During the shooting, the man also shot a nearby woman.

MTN NEWS Bozeman police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile girl and a woman dead. A man was taken into custody.

In a statement, police said: "This is an incredibly tragic and heartbreaking incident, and our condolences go out to the family and friends of all those involved. Incidents like this deeply affect so many people, including not only those who knew them, but also the first responders who responded to the scene, the neighbors, and the entire community."

Officials say there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community.

The release of any names will be handled by the Gallatin County Coroner's Office, pending notifications.

If any member of the public witnessed any part of this incident or has any more information, please call Detective Tom Lloyd at 406-582-2000.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

