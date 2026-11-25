BOZEMAN, Mont. — The family of 16-year-old Zoey Campbell is remembering her as someone who made others feel loved, valued and never alone following a deadly shooting in Bozeman last Friday.
WATCH what Zoey meant to friends and family:
In a statement sent to MTN News, Campbell's family described her as a caring person with a big heart who always made room for others.
“Zoey cared deeply for others and had the biggest heart,” the family wrote.
The family also shared the heartbreak they are experiencing following the violence that took Campbell's life.
“There are no words to express the heartbreak, devastation, and disbelief we feel in the wake of this senseless act of violence,” the statement reads.
Campbell was one of two people killed Friday at the Perennial Park and Arrowleaf apartments off Tschache Lane. Investigators said Campbell and 46-year-old Christina Aguilar were found dead at the scene. A man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WATCH more about the investigation:
RELATED: Victims of deadly double shooting on Tschache Lane identified
As they navigate their loss, Campbell's family said they are asking for privacy as they grieve. They also wanted to share more about the person they say Zoey was and the impact she had on those around her.
“She had a way of making people feel loved, valued, and seen," the family said. "Even at such a young age, she understood the importance of being there for others and helping them find peace in a world that can sometimes be so unkind.”
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Read the family's full statement:
"Our sweet Zoey was a beautiful, gentle soul. She was sweet, kindhearted, and silly, with a wonderfully goofy, slightly wacky side that made her uniquely Zoey. She was brilliant, passionate, and full of vibrancy. She had a creative spirit and artistic talent that made her truly one of a kind. She saw the world through a different lens, found beauty in the details, and had a way of expressing herself that was uniquely her own. She was witty and had a spark and laugh that could light up a room.
Zoey cared deeply for others and had the biggest heart. She had a way of making people feel loved, valued, and seen. She was a safe haven for those who were hurting. Her gentle nature and compassionate heart provided comfort to those who needed someone to turn to. Even at such a young age, she understood the importance of being there for others and helping them find peace in a world that can sometimes be so unkind.
She was the person who would show up, who would make room for others, and who would make sure no one felt alone. She loved deeply, and she made an impact on the people fortunate enough to know her.
Zoey is fiercely loved by her family. There are no words to express the heartbreak, devastation, and disbelief we feel in the wake of this senseless act of violence. Our family deserves better. Our community deserves better. And Zoey certainly deserved better.
We hope that when people remember Zoey, they remember her for the person she was. Her brilliance, her artistry, her humor, her empathy, her gentle spirit, and the vibrancy she brought into this world. We will not allow the circumstances of her death to define the entirety of her life.
Zoey was so much more than this tragedy. She was a beautiful soul, a safe place for others, a creative spirit, and a young woman with so much love and life to give. She was deeply loved, she mattered, and she always will.
Our family asks for privacy, compassion, and respect as we navigate the unimaginable loss of someone who meant everything to us. We also ask that Zoey's memory be honored with care and that the facts be respected as our community grieves alongside us."