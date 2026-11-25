BOZEMAN, Mont. — The family of 16-year-old Zoey Campbell is remembering her as someone who made others feel loved, valued and never alone following a deadly shooting in Bozeman last Friday.

WATCH what Zoey meant to friends and family:

Family remembers 16-year-old Zoey Campbell after deadly Bozeman shooting

In a statement sent to MTN News, Campbell's family described her as a caring person with a big heart who always made room for others.

“Zoey cared deeply for others and had the biggest heart,” the family wrote.

The family also shared the heartbreak they are experiencing following the violence that took Campbell's life.

“There are no words to express the heartbreak, devastation, and disbelief we feel in the wake of this senseless act of violence,” the statement reads.

Campbell was one of two people killed Friday at the Perennial Park and Arrowleaf apartments off Tschache Lane. Investigators said Campbell and 46-year-old Christina Aguilar were found dead at the scene. A man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WATCH more about the investigation:

Victims of deadly double shooting identified

RELATED: Victims of deadly double shooting on Tschache Lane identified

As they navigate their loss, Campbell's family said they are asking for privacy as they grieve. They also wanted to share more about the person they say Zoey was and the impact she had on those around her.

“She had a way of making people feel loved, valued, and seen," the family said. "Even at such a young age, she understood the importance of being there for others and helping them find peace in a world that can sometimes be so unkind.”

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Read the family's full statement: