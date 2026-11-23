BOZEMAN — Two people who died in a shooting on Nov. 20 have been identified in an update shared Monday by Gallatin County Sheriff and Coroner Dan Springer.

The double homicide took place at 1611 Tschache Lane in Bozeman. Zoey Campbell, 16, and Christina Aguilar, 46, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Springer.

Previously, police told MTN News that a suspect had been located.

The incident remains under investigation by the Bozeman Police Department, according to Springer.

Related: 2 killed in Bozeman shooting; man taken into custody