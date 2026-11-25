GALLATIN GATEWAY — The Axtell Bridge, which carries Axtell Anceny Road over the Gallatin River, is closed to all traffic effective immediately to protect public safety.

According to a release, the Montana Department of Transportation recommended the closure after vehicles exceeding the posted weight limit continued to cross the bridge. Axtell Bridge is seeing repeated overload use despite the posted weight limits, use of barricades, increased law enforcement presence and public messaging. Full bridge closure has been recommended to ensure the safety of the public.

Repeated crossings by overweight vehicles could seriously damage the structure and put travelers at risk.

Motorists should use an alternate route, follow posted signs, and never move or drive around barricades. Travelers who normally use this crossing should allow extra time. Officials appreciate the public’s cooperation in helping keep everyone safe.