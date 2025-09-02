'If you give a child a book...' campaign is underway

Our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign , in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund, is in full swing. This campaign is making a significant impact on young readers by providing free books to children who might not otherwise have access to them.

Shiksha Mahtani reports - watch:

The Impact Reading And Owning Books Can Have On Young Children

Lisa Moore, an intervention specialist and reading teacher at Sunnyside Elementary, explained the importance of early literacy development.

"There is a push to make sure that those first three years, that they have all of the basic understanding of phonics and how to decode the text in order to make meaning when they read," Moore said.

The goal is ensuring students master fundamental reading skills by second grade, giving them the foundation they need for academic success throughout their educational careers.

"We want them to have all of those basic skills so that they can go on the rest of their career and be able to read whatever they want or whatever they need to, to be successful," Moore said.

Lisa Moore (MTN News photo)

For students like fourth-grader Zymaria Korman at Sunnyside Elementary, books provide both educational and emotional support.

"I like books because they help me, with my life, and like, what to do if something happens. And it helps me focus on the little things in life," Korman said.

The young reader has created a reading corner in her bedroom and turns to books when feeling overwhelmed or upset.

"I have so many bookshelves. My room has a little corner where I can read. I mostly read all summer because I, like, when I'm upset or if, like, I'm kind of, like, overwhelmed. I just go to my room and then I just read," Korman said.

Moore, who has worked at Sunnyside for six years, emphasized that book ownership is crucial for developing lifelong readers. She identified three key components: time, access and choice.

"The three main things that are important for becoming a successful, lifelong reader: time, access and choice. And so you are providing us the access and the choice. So if you don't have books, you can't pick the ones you like," Moore said.

The campaign allows students to select multiple books throughout the school year, accommodating their changing interests and reading levels. This flexibility ensures children can find books that match their current abilities and preferences.

"For them to be able to not have to, narrow down their choice because funds don't allow for them to get, you know, their favorite three, they could only get one. Whereas this, they can get multiple books and then having it over the course of the years, you know, some at the beginning of the year and then later on in the year. So as their tastes change or their preferences or their reading level changes, they are able to get the most appropriate book for them," Moore said.

The campaign provides both developmental benefits and helps instill excitement for reading among young students.

Those interested in supporting the initiative can make donations at https://www.krtv.com/giveabook .

All donations made on Wednesday September 4th, 2025 will be matched by the Scripps Howard Fund.