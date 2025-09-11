Bumblewood Thicket is bringing a touch of magic to Glen Lake Rotary Park, where visitors can wander through an enchanted trail of fairy houses and businesses, each one handmade with intricate detail.

The whimsical village is the creation of Random Acts of Silliness, a local arts nonprofit. Enchantment Director Danielle Thomsen said artists spend anywhere from 60 to 100 hours crafting the tiny homes, calling it a true labor of love. Thomsen notes one artist spent upwards of 300 hours crafting their miniature masterpiece.

Pictured: Tiny fairy home (credit: MTN News)

Six years ago, Thomsen dreamed up the idea of a place “where the veil of the fairies lifts.” Today, it has become a limited-time experience where families, and adults alike, can walk through a miniature world filled with yoga studios, music venues and even a community center modeled after Bozeman's.

“It’s really become kind of an anchoring family tradition that everybody looks forward to this time of year,” Thomsen said.

More than 7,000 people have already visited the fairy village this year. But Thomsen said you don’t have to be a child to enjoy the magic.

“Actually around 40% of our visitors come without children under 12,” she said.

That’s because, Thomsen added, the thicket is all about connecting with one’s inner child.

For Richard, a tourist visiting from Rhode Island and North Carolina, the discovery was pure chance. He and his group stumbled upon Bumblewood Thicket while killing time before a flight.

VIDEO: Inside the Limited Exhibition

Fairy village brings whimsy to Bozeman’s Glen Lake Rotary Park

“We have been giggling and laughing and enjoying it all with all of the kids in front and behind us,” he said.

Richard called the experience uniquely Montanan.

Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton agreed, saying the combination of artistry, nature and storytelling makes the attraction stand out.

“It’s something you just don’t find in any other place that I’m aware of because all of the elements that come together,” Overton said.

Richard echoed that sentiment, calling the installations “wonderful pieces of work” and praising the “incredible artistry.”

Overton added that accessibility is what makes the event special.

“For Bozeman, that culmination of both outdoor activity and art access is really what makes this so special for us,” he said.

Bumblewood Thicket will run through Sept. 21. Thomsen said even after the fairies leave the park, Random Acts of Silliness plans to keep creating opportunities for laughter and imagination in the Gallatin Valley.

“To try to build more space to be more random and more silly and create surprises to make the Gallatin Valley laugh, I couldn’t be more excited for that,” she said.