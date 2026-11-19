BOZEMAN - The woman charged in the death of 17 year old Delaney Doherty pleaded guilty to negligent homicide Thursday morning in Gallatin County District Court.

23 year old Lilly Laroque appeared via video and admitted to driving negligently into oncoming traffic, causing the Aug 3, 2023 accident on Dry Creek Road that killed Doherty.

Family of Delaney Doherty Delaney Doherty

Laroque faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison, and a fine of up to $50,000. Sentencing is set for January 22, 2027.

RELATED: New developments in Lilly LaRoque case, woman accused of killing teen in crash

According to charging documents, Laroque was driving into Manhattan on West Dry Creek Road when she crossed the center line and crashed into Doherty’s vehicle head-on in August 2023.

Yellowstone County Detention Center

Delaney was a student at Manhattan High School, where she played volleyball and softball.

Sheriff Springer describes Delaney as a “hard-working kid that was loved by many.”