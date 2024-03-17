WATCH LIVE: The 2024 Butte St. Patrick's Day Parade

BUTTE — Éirinn go Brách! It's St. Patrick's Day, and that means we'll be live once again from the heart of the annual Butte St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Watch starting at noon on Sunday, March 17, 2024 as MTN's John Emeigh brings you live coverage from the streets of Uptown Butte.

We'll be broadcasting over the air on our MTN channel: 4.2 in Butte, 7.2 in Bozeman, and channel 14 on DIRECTV for both areas.

You can also watch the parade streaming on our website, mobile app, and the KBZK Streaming app.

And if you miss the parade live, don't worry—we'll have it available for on-demand viewing online shortly after the parade wraps up.

Before the parade starts, get yourself in the spirit by singing along to the "12 Days of St. Patrick's Day" with the KXLF News Team: