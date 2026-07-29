ANACONDA — Mark Ray Lock, 61, of Anaconda, pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of Anaconda bar owner Shane Charles during an initial appearance at the Anaconda Deer Lodge County District Courthouse on July 29.

WATCH: Anaconda man pleads not guilty in bar owner's shooting death

Man charged with deliberate homicide in Anaconda bar owner's shooting death

Judge Jeffery Dahood presided over the hearing.

According to court documents, Lock shot Charles once after a brief conversation inside Carmel's Sports Bar and Grill before fleeing the scene on foot.

Witnesses told police that Lock fired one round at Charles. After the shot was fired, a bystander wrestled the gun away from Lock, who was later apprehended by Anaconda police while driving in an alley several blocks away from the scene.

Court documents state Lock was wearing different clothing at the time of his arrest and had a 9mm gun in his passenger seat and 9mm magazines in his car door.

Court documents state that Lock told police he was traveling to the grocery store. He was arrested when detectives matched him to video evidence taken in the bar. When told he was being charged with deliberate homicide, court documents state Lock said, "You mean that guy is dead?" and placed his head in his hands.

The fatal shooting took place just 10 months after four people were gunned down at The Owl Bar, just a block away from Carmel's Sports Bar and Grill.

Shane Charles spoke with MTN News in August 2025 after that tragedy as he worked to organize a fundraiser for victims.

Family and friends of Charles were present in the courtroom but declined to speak on camera. One person, who spoke anonymously, remembered Charles as a pillar of the community.

"He was an amazing boss, an amazing father, and an amazing member of the community who raised a lot of money for community events," she said.

Lock's bail is set at $1 million. He remains in jail.

RELATED: Anaconda bar shooting suspect makes court appearance

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

