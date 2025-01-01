Meagan Thompson joined KXLF in May of 2023 as a multimedia journalist.

After graduating from the University of Montana with a degree in journalism almost 20 years ago, Meagan began her career as a staff photographer at a newspaper in Twin Falls, Idaho.

She moved back home to her hometown of Butte, Montana with her family and worked for The Montana Standard for six years before making the switch to television journalism.

"I adore Butte and southwest Montana and the people who live here. In my career I have covered many important stories including documenting the ever-present Superfund issues and the tragic loss of the storied M&M Cigar Store to a fire," Meagan says. "But some of my favorite stories are about regular people doing beautiful things from parades to graduations and festivals. I also love to cover individuals doing remarkable things like training wild horses or baking sought-after pies, teachers going the extra mile for their students, and artists creating work that impacts the community. I truly believe that everyone has a story to tell and I would love to hear yours."