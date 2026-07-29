Anaconda bar shooting suspect makes court appearance

ANACONDA — The suspect in a June Anaconda bar shooting that left one dead made his initial appearance today (July 29, 2026) in Anaconda-Deer Lodge District Court.

Mark Ray Lock, 61, of Anaconda, is charged with deliberate homicide in connection with the fatal shooting on Saturday, June 20, 2026, inside Carmel's Bar and Grill. He pleaded not guilty in court.

MTN News Mark Ray Lock makes an initial appearance in the Anaconda-Deer Lodge District Court on July 29, 2026.

The victim, Shane Charles, owned the bar.

MTN News file Carmel's Sports Bar and Grill owner Shane Charles.

According to court documents, Lock was sitting at the bar Saturday evening and walked over to Charles, who was sitting at the other end of the bar.

After a brief conversation, Lock allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Charles once.

Another patron in the bar struggled with Lock and was able to disarm him, the complaint states. Lock ran from the bar, and police arrested him later that evening.

During an interview with a detective, Lock allegedly indicated that he did not wish to answer questions and requested an attorney. He then reportedly asked the detective what he was being charged with, and when he learned it was deliberate homicide, reportedly expressed surprise and stated, "You mean that guy is dead?" and placed his head into his hands.

Lock remains incarcerated at this time; bond has been set for $1 million.

The shooting occurred just 10 months after four people were killed at another bar just a few blocks away.

WATCH: A bar owner in Anaconda was shot and killed near the site of last year's deadly Owl Bar murders. Here's what we know.

Anaconda bar owner to host memorial benefit and car show for families of those slain in Owl Bar shooting

RELATED: Anaconda bar owner identified as shooting victim; suspect bond set at $1 million

On the morning of Aug. 1, 2025, officers responded to the Owl Bar in Anaconda and found four victims dead inside the business.

MTN NEWS, State of Montana

Four people were inside the bar at the time: bartender Nancy Kelley and three patrons — David Leach, Daniel Baillie, and Tony Palm.

Michael Paul Brown is suspected of a mass shooting after entering the bar the morning of Aug. 1st and fatally shooting patrons David Leach, Daniel Baillie, Tony Palm and bartender Nancy Kelley. A week-long manhunt followed before Brown was arrested by authorities in a trailer just west of Anaconda.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

