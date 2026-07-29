11 people hospitalized after eating foraged wild mushrooms in Park County

LIVINGSTON — Eleven people are hospitalized after eating wild mushrooms foraged in Park County, Montana.

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, emergency responders were dispatched to a private home late Monday evening, where they found 10 adults and one minor suffering from a suspected poisoning. All 11 patients are visitors from out of town.

Ambulances transported the group to multiple hospitals across Montana for medical care.

As of Tuesday evening, all 11 people remain hospitalized. Seven patients are in serious condition, three are in fair condition, and one person is in good condition.

Authorities believe the poisoning was unintentional and say the incident is isolated. Officials confirm the incident is not tied to any restaurants or grocery stores, and there is no ongoing threat to the general public beyond the normal risks of mushroom foraging.

The incident remains an active joint investigation. Authorities say they do not have any further details to share at this time.

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