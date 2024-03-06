Special Olympic athletes compete in 15th annual Big Sky Area Winter Games

BIG SKY — Special Olympic athletes hit the slopes in Big Sky on Monday for the 15th annual Big Sky Area Winter Games Competition.

Big Sky Resort has hosted the competition for each of its 15 years. This year's event was held at Moonlight Basin, Madison Base Area.

Athletes from the Big Sky area as well as from around the state competed in the events.

The events included slalom and snowshoe competitions, and, of course, Missy O’Malley on hand as emcee.

Closing ceremonies were pushed up to 3 p.m. Monday afternoon in anticipation of more snow in the area.

Congratulations to all of the athletes—the summer games take place this year in Billings!