What the Bobcats' win means to former players

BOZEMAN — The Bobcats had a thrilling win on Monday — one that’s just as meaningful to former players.

“I just really appreciate them continuing to win, so it gives us an excuse to get together and see guys I haven’t seen in 14, 15 years,” said Jordan Craney.

“The interconnectedness of all the alum is really, like, the big takeaway,” said Tyler Lulay.

“Seeing all these guys at the game, the days leading up to it, it’s pretty cool to see, you know, how connected the former players and some of the alumni have been,” said Mark Desin.

Craney, Lulay, and Desin are all former Bobcat players and teammates who played between 2004 to 2010. The three are now back in touch, thanks to the FCS Championship win.

Looking on with Bobcat pride: Former players weigh in on Championship Game

“We haven’t talked at all, but I feel like if you put us all together, we could talk for hours,” said Craney.

MTN asked Craney, Lulay, and Desin for their reactions to Monday night’s game. Craney watched from his work trip…

“It’s hard to put words on exactly what the feeling is, but it’s a lot of being proud of what we helped lay and where they are at and where they’re going is a pretty cool thing,” said Craney.

Lulay watched from home…

“What a rollercoaster of emotions. Like, all of the things that happened in that game were just insane,” said Lulay.

And Mark was in Nashville at the game.

“The environment was incredible,” said Desin. “I hope they come back to Nashville every single year.”

“Just incredibly exciting to see it happen, and just to kind of see how the program’s progressed over these years,” he added.

The former players say they have noticed a significant increase in the fan base since they played.

“The fact that it’s clear across the country: that it's an SEC stadium, and it was probably 80% packed with Bobcat fans was really, really impressive,” said Craney.

The players say they are grateful to have helped lay the foundation for where MSU football is now.

“Their ability to make these steady improvements, get better facilities, do better recruiting, getting all these Montana kids on the team, is really cool for me to see with it being my home state,” said Desin.

“An indoor practice facility, that was like a pipe dream back in our day,” said Lulay.

The main feeling for the former players after Monday night’s win: proud.

“I’m just really proud of those guys, what they do. They help continue to build the legacy, and it helps us feel like we’re relevant again,” said Craney.