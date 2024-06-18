Section of Jackrabbit Lane to close for railroad track repair, first responders prep alternate routes

Heads up, Belgrade drivers. The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will be closing Jackrabbit Lane between Main Street and Arden Drive/West Northern Pacific Avenue for railroad track repairs.

The closure will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20. Through traffic must use an alternate route during this time.

Travelers should plan to use an alternate route and expect delays to their regular commute. This includes law enforcement and firefighters, so how does the Central Valley Fire District deal with road closures in their area?

“When that information comes in, our crews are of course made aware of that. They are very familiar with our district and the alternative routes that would be appropriate to use. And of course, the routes would have to change depending on where the demand is,” says Central Valley Fire District’s new Fire Chief Jay Wittwer.

The public is encouraged to contact MDT's Bozeman office at 406-556-4700 with comments or questions.