Protesters in Bozeman voice concerns about federal job losses, frustrations with contacting Zinke

BOZEMAN — Thursday afternoon, nearly 40 protesters gathered in Bozeman looking for answers from Congressman Ryan Zinke.

The group gathered at the address listed on Zinke's official website for his Bozeman office.

Bozeman resident Kay LaFrance gathered with other concerned voters, looking for answers to questions about the impact of federal layoffs on the community. She says she's also been frustrated in her efforts to contact Rep. Zinke.

“But I called the number for this office four times. It goes nowhere. There is no answer. You are not sure if you are really connecting to anything. I left a message twice and filled out a form on the house.gov website. I asked if the congressman had a town hall scheduled in Bozeman that we could attend. If not, could we schedule a meeting at his local office?” LaFrance says, addressing the crowd.

During the peaceful protest meeting, they gathered around an empty chair representing Zinke, and people took turns voicing their concerns.

“What do you recommend to help my neighbors, your constituents, who have lost or are worried about losing their jobs? Number three: Congressman, we hired you to work with us in the United States House of Representatives. The job description includes managing our government's budgets. We entrusted you with that responsibility. Why did you give up all of the power we gave you and give it to an unelected billionaire,” LaFrance says.

I went to Zinke's Bozeman district office where the protest was held. His name and the Congressional seal were removed. But according to Garrett Brown, communications assistant for Zinke's office, there is a simple explanation:

“We are currently looking for new office space in Bozeman ... if anyone needs to contact the Congressman or help with a federal agency, please call the Missoula, Kalispell, or DC Offices,” Brown said in an email to MTN News.

Zinke's office did not issue a response to the protesters' concerns about federal job losses.