Thursday Headlines: July 17, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Thursday, July 17, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon as temperatures begin to push back into the middle and upper 80s.While winds are likely to stay between 10-20 mph, we are also watching the wind push a thin layer of smoke out of Idaho today leaving a light haze in our skies for the afternoon. Catch your complete forecast here.

Warm and windy for your Thursday

TOP HEADLINES:

Bigger and Better: Big Sky Country State Fair Introduces Exciting Changes for 2023

What's new and what to expect for the 2025 Big Sky Country State Fair

Dinosaurs Take Center Stage at This Year’s Big Sky Country State Fair

A Fun Food Frenzy: Delicious Bites at This Year's Fair

Fear of Overreach: Anaconda Community Reacts to Proposed Animal Permit System

Proposed changes to Anaconda-Deer Lodge County's animal ordinance spark concern among residents over potential inspections and permits, leading to social media backlash.

Butte's innovative mobile team to tackle mental health emergencies head-on

Butte is launching a mobile crisis response team to assist individuals experiencing mental health crises, providing immediate help and follow-up care.

THAT’S INTERESTING:

July 17th is: World Emoji Day, National Tattoo Day, National Peach Ice Cream Day, National Lottery Day and National Dole Whip Day. It's also National Wrong-Way Corrigan Day:

This day also commemorates the famous aviator Douglas "Wrong Way" Corrigan, who took off on a transatlantic flight in 1938 but ended up in Ireland instead of his intended destination in California.

Here are some historical facts and notable birthdays for July 17:

Historical Facts

1790: The first census of the United States was conducted, revealing a population of nearly 4 million. 1917: The British royal family changed their name from the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to the House of Windsor during World War I due to anti-German sentiment. 1944: The U.S. Army launched Operation Charnwood, a continuation of the Battle of Caen during World War II, which took place in Normandy, France. 1967: The world's first ATM (Automated Teller Machine) was installed in Enfield, London, by Barclays Bank, allowing customers to withdraw cash without a bank teller. 1975: The Apollo-Soyuz Test Project was launched, marking the first international human spaceflight and the first time U.S. and Soviet spacecraft docked in space. 1996: The U.S. Postal Service issued a stamp honoring the American scientist George Washington Carver.

Notable Birthdays

1896: Tadao Ando - A renowned Japanese architect known for his minimalist designs and use of concrete, light, and space. 1941: Angela Merkel - The German politician who served as Chancellor of Germany from 2005 to 2021, she was the first woman to hold the office. 1944: David Hasselhoff - An American actor, producer, and singer, best known for his roles in "Knight Rider" and "Baywatch." 1967: Jim McMahon - An American former professional football quarterback known for his time with the Chicago Bears and winning Super Bowl XX. 1980: Gina Rodriguez - An American actress best known for her role as Jane Villanueva in the television series "Jane the Virgin." 1986: Demi Lovato - An American singer, songwriter, and actress who gained fame for her work on Disney Channel and her successful music career.

