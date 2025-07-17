Warmer but windy for Thursday

Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon as temperatures begin to push back into the middle and upper 80s.While winds are likely to stay between 10-20 mph, we are also watching the wind push a thin layer of smoke out of Idaho today leaving a light haze in our skies for the afternoon.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Smoky Haze in SW Montana

BOZEMAN: High: 87; Low: 48. Quick warm-up across the region as we look at mostly sunny skies for the afternoon winds will stay out of the southeast between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. A thin smoky haze is likely this afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 84; Low: 45. Sunny skies and warmer with winds out of the northwest between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.A light smoky haze is likely this afternoon.

DILLON: High: 87; Low: 49. Slight haze for the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon.Gusty southwest winds between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 82; Low: 40. A quick warm-up with a slight breeze for the afternoon as winds pick up out of the southwest between 10-20 mph.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Warming trend

ISOLATED AFTERNOON T-STORMS PICK UP

Southwest Montana will fall into our more typical summer pattern with highs in the 80s and a chance of pop-up afternoon thunderstorms starting on Friday through early next week.These storms are going to be fueled by heat and sunshine that will likely make the atmosphere slightly unstable and could spark a few afternoon storms during the hottest part of the day.Once the sun sets, that fuel goes away as does our chance for thunderstorms as a result.