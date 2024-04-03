Opening date for Headwaters Rest Area near Three Forks announced

The long-awaited Headwaters Rest Area near Three Forks is slated to open Friday, April 5, 2024, according to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).

MDT said in a media release the new rest area, located on US Highway 287 near the Interstate 90 interchange will open at 9 a.m. on Friday.

According to MDT, the rest area includes modern design features, safety enhancements, and a Law Enforcement Office available for use by the Broadwater County Sheriff, Montana Highway Patrol, and MDT Motor Carrier Services.

"MDT appreciates the public's patience as this project took longer than expected," MDT Interim Director Larry Flynn stated in the release. "This has been a long process. We look forward to opening the Headwaters Rest Area to better serve the needs of the traveling public."

MDT says the public can contact acting Public Information Officer Kim Vietz at 406-444-6821 with questions or comments about the project.