Belgrade’s land swap moves forward: A look inside the old Quaw Elementary building

BELGRADE — In 2024, Belgrade voters approved the land and building exchange between the city and the school district.

This came after City Manager Neil Cardwell noticed they were "running into a situation on the city side where we were outgrowing our space."

To address the issue, the city and the school district proposed a land and building exchange to utilize resources and avoid a large financial ask from the community.

WATCH: See how Belgrade is solving its space problems through a creative building swap

Belgrade transforms 1908 school into new city hall through building swap

Right now, the small existing city hall building in Belgrade houses the Police Department, courts, community development, and more.

Cardwell said that when the city hall was built, Belgrade had fewer than 20 city employees. Now, they have 105 employees.

"We've been kind of standing on top of each other for several years now," he said. "Finding places to have meetings and collaborate is a challenge."

Belgrade School District Superintendent, Dede Semerad, added that since the Quaw and Heck buildings were decommissioned as an elementary school, the district has continued operating out of them.

"Now, we have too much space," Semerad explained. "The city needs more space, so it just made sense to go forward with asking the voters, 'how about this?'"

The historic Quaw Elementary School first opened its doors in 1908. Preserving the building’s legacy was a priority for both the city and the school district.

“I hope that we’re able to make both of these buildings last another 100 years,” Semerad said.

Inside Quaw, former classrooms are being transformed into office spaces. The city has budgeted $1 million for renovations inside Quaw.

“We’re essentially just taking what was a classroom, and we’ve painted it," explained Cardwell. "We’re going to be putting some new carpet."

Across the street at the Heck building, changes are also underway. The city said they have budgeted one and a half million dollars for renovations in the Heck building.

Cardwell said the former cafeteria is slated to become a courtroom.

“I’ve been trying to talk our judge into leaving the colors on the beams,” Cardwell joked. “But I think that’s going to be painted.”

Eventually, the Heck Building will also house the Belgrade Police Department.

What Happens Next?

“Maybe by this time next year, the shuffling will be done, and we’ll all be moved into our respective buildings and be able to operate,” Cardwell said.

