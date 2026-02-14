From Canvas to Concrete: Skateboard Art Show Fuels Montana Skatepark Dreams

BOZEMAN — Inside the Robert and Gennie DeWeese Gallery at Bozeman High School, something pretty cool is happening.

“There are 89 skateboards in here,” said Patrick Hoffman. “And 95 artists,” added Jeffrey Conger.

Hoffman, an art teacher at Bozeman High, and Conger, a graphic design professor at Montana State University, have collaborated on art projects across the community. This latest effort is a skateboard-themed exhibition — but its origins are rooted in a summer encounter in Ennis.

Conger recalled that last July, he ran into a group of high school students outside the Ennis library, sitting behind “the world’s smallest cardboard table” to promote their project.

“They’re like, ‘We’re going to make a skatepark!’ And I asked, ‘How are you going to make a skatepark?’ They said, ‘We’re selling hats just like this.’ I said, ‘You’re going to make a skatepark selling hats?’ They said, ‘We have stickers too,’” Conger said.

Inspired by the students, Conger brought the idea to Hoffman, who recognized that an upcoming opening in the DeWeese Gallery could be the perfect opportunity.

“This is a skateboard deck show,” Hoffman explained.

WATCH: Art meets skateboarding! 🛹✨ 89 custom skateboard decks by 95 artists are up for auction at Bozeman High

Bozeman High hosts skateboard art auction to fund skate parks in Ennis and Bozeman

Skateboard decks were distributed in December, 10 each to students and faculty from Bozeman High, Gallatin High, and Ennis High. Montana State University students also participated.

“We had 20 students from the junior level of the graphic design program,” Conger said.

An additional 40 decks went to local artists. Submissions were due in January, and the exhibition opened Feb. 3.

Hoffman and Conger were impressed by the creativity on display.

“Both of these students were drawing and painting, so these are traditional media,” Hoffman said, pointing to some boards.

“This middle one by Chris is a vinyl wrap — it’s created digitally and stretched onto the wood,” Conger added.

Every skateboard on display is available for purchase through an online auction running for two weeks. The auction opened Thursday, and within 24 hours, some decks had bids up to $250.

“Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to the Ennis park project. Fifty percent will go to the Bozeman expansion,” Conger said.

The Ennis skatepark project, already approved, is expected to break ground at Lions Club Park this summer. Funding for Bozeman will be used by the Skateboard Alliance of Montana, potentially to build an entirely new skatepark.

“Not everyone can access public land or get out on mountain bikes or have the resources to do so. But you can skate at a skatepark, and you can put your phone down,” Hoffman said.

Bidding runs until Feb. 26. To get your bids in, visit this link https://givebutter.com/c/iDbwbK