Auction Empties Famous Dave’s Location; Bozeman Square Plans Move Forward

Famous Dave's Bozeman restaurant contents auctioned off at weekend sale

You may recall the popular Bozeman barbecue restaurant Famous Dave’s, which closed in March 2023. Over the past weekend, the restaurant was remembered in a unique way — with an auction.

On Sunday, furniture, decorations, and even the kitchen equipment from Famous Dave’s went under the hammer. Hosted by Hagedorn Auction, the sale took place in-house at the former restaurant’s location on the corner of Seventh and Oak Street.

Co-owner Dawn Hagedorn said while they could not disclose exact prices, every item in the restaurant was sold.

“Yeah, everything sold — including the antler chandeliers, the light fixtures, tables and chairs, all kinds of good stuff,” Hagedorn said. “They had a lot of really good vintage-type items. Anybody who’s been in a Famous Dave’s knows the decor is really cool, and everything sold. The turnout was awesome.”

MTN NEWS The times are changing - KMART lot before, during, and a vision for the future



The former Famous Dave’s site is now part of a new development called Bozeman Square. According to the developer, the building will be leased on a short-term basis, with demolition planned further down the road.

