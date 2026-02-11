Auction Empties Famous Dave’s Location; Bozeman Square Plans Move Forward

You may recall the popular Bozeman barbecue restaurant Famous Dave’s, which closed in March 2023. Over the past weekend, the restaurant was remembered in a unique way — with an auction.
On Sunday, furniture, decorations, and even the kitchen equipment from Famous Dave’s went under the hammer. Hosted by Hagedorn Auction, the sale took place in-house at the former restaurant’s location on the corner of Seventh and Oak Street.
Co-owner Dawn Hagedorn said while they could not disclose exact prices, every item in the restaurant was sold.
“Yeah, everything sold — including the antler chandeliers, the light fixtures, tables and chairs, all kinds of good stuff,” Hagedorn said. “They had a lot of really good vintage-type items. Anybody who’s been in a Famous Dave’s knows the decor is really cool, and everything sold. The turnout was awesome.”
The former Famous Dave’s site is now part of a new development called Bozeman Square. According to the developer, the building will be leased on a short-term basis, with demolition planned further down the road.
RELATED: Bozeman Square: Massive Development Planned for Old Kmart Lot (Nov. 5, 2025)