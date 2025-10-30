Former K-Mart Site in Bozeman to Become Major Mixed-Use Development

BOZEMAN — A long-vacant lot near Interstate 90 will be transformed into one of Montana's largest mixed-use developments, with groundbreaking scheduled for 2026.

The project, called Bozeman Square, will span 31 acres from the former K-Mart site on 7th Avenue east to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds along Oak Street. The development will eventually contain more than 1 million square feet of residential, commercial, arts and entertainment space, along with a potential convention center, hotels, and restaurants.

"It's an idea whose time has come, a place where things come together," said Irwin Barkan, one of the partners developing the project.

The entire development will take five to 10 years to complete. Phase I, set to break ground in 2026, will include about 100,000 square feet of retail, residential, and commercial space, plus 200 affordable housing units.

Barkan's company, I.J. Barkan Inc., is partnering with Bryan Beauchamp and Sebastian Guilhemontania on the project. The team has worked with engineering firm Cushing Terrell and coordinated with city, county and state officials.

"We appreciate IJ Barkan's investment in the Bozeman community," said Daryl Schliem, CEO of the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce. "Bozeman Square will provide an anchor to the North 7th Corridor, attract locals and visitors from all over the country, and fill a need in our community for years to come."

The development aligns with both the city and county master plans for the Midtown Bozeman area. Gallatin County Fairgrounds Director Caitlin Quisenberry said the fairgrounds is also updating its facilities as part of a master plan.

"This is such an exciting time to work with our neighbors to the west to cohesively create a mixed-use entertainment region that serves a community as broad as ours," Quisenberry said.

Charter Realty serves as the project's exclusive retail agent, with leasing underway for anchor tenants.

Barkan has 40 years of real estate development experience, having developed properties for major retailers including Walmart, K-Mart, and Chase Bank across the United States, Canada and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The 31-acre site is bounded by 7th Avenue, West Oak Street, Tamarack Street and the western border of the fairgrounds. The property is zoned for most commercial activities, residential development, retail, arts and entertainment uses.

