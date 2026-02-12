BOZEMAN — Montana State Rep. Josh Seckinger’s political roots run deep.

“I grew up in Wisconsin, went to the University of Wisconsin, and studied political science. So I’ve always been politically adjacent,” Seckinger said.

Seckinger moved to Montana in 2008 and quickly became involved in the community. In 2024, he was elected to the Montana House of Representatives, where he works closely with state senators such as Cora Neumann.

“We gather together as a delegation frequently, talking about what’s going on and what we can do,” Seckinger said.

WATCH: Montana Reps Attend ICE Meeting as Bozeman Officials Plan Community Response

Montana lawmakers attend ICE meeting as Bozeman officials prepare community response plan

That collaboration recently included a self-funded trip. Shortly after ICE agents killed U.S. citizen Alex Pretti, Seckinger joined Sen. Neumann — who represents Montana’s 30th District — and several other Montana lawmakers for a meeting in Minnesota.

“It was a Minnesota select committee on federal intervention. That specific committee meeting was around ICE in Minneapolis and St. Paul,” Seckinger said.

When asked why Montana legislators attended, he explained:

“It was a moment of solidarity. Legislators from 27 states participated. We weren’t there on this idea of either to abolish ICE or remove ICE. We were there to call for accountability.”

The trip sparked conversations back home. On Tuesday night, a meeting was held at the Bozeman Public Library.

“In the room were the Bozeman police chief, the superintendent of public schools, a representative from Bienvenidos, and Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell,” Seckinger said.

The goal, according to Seckinger, was “getting everyone in a room and bringing the messaging together on ‘this is how we’re going to respond if ICE comes to our community.’”

But is ICE coming to Gallatin County? Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer shared his opinion.

“If you’re talking about in the form you’re seeing in Minneapolis or other states, I don’t believe that’s going to happen. We do not have those kinds of resources here,” Springer said.

Springer noted that ICE has already been active in Montana.

“We’ve been working with ICE for the entire 30 years I’ve been in law enforcement,” he said.

When ICE operates in Montana, Springer said, they work directly with local law enforcement.

“We’ve always had a good working relationship with them. ICE is going to continue to do the work they are mandated by statute to do, which is to enforce immigration laws,” he said.

Despite reassurances, recent incidents involving ICE have left many fearful. Seckinger said that’s why accurate information is crucial.

“It is imperative that we get this information right. Because if we get it wrong, all we’re doing is scaring people. Just because you see something doesn’t mean it is what it appears. If you see something, say something — but don’t intervene. Call 911,” he said.

MTN is still waiting for a recorded version of Tuesday’s meeting.