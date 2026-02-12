406 Flea blends vintage fashion, sustainability and community in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Vintage lovers and fashion treasure hunters in Bozeman are finding more than one-of-a-kind pieces at a growing monthly pop-up market; they’re finding community.
406 Flea, founded in 2024, hosts traveling markets inside local businesses featuring racks of vintage clothing, handmade goods and curated finds from regional vendors. What began as a small event has quickly grown into a regular gathering space for shoppers, artists and young creatives.
But organizers say the market is about more than just shopping.
Each event partners with local nonprofits, donating a portion of proceeds to organizations including HRDC and Thrive. Their upcoming event will support HAVEN, a Gallatin County nonprofit that provides services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
✨ Vintage vibes and community love! 406 Flea brings together fashion treasure hunters while supporting local nonprofits like HRDC, Thrive, and Haven
Founder Megan Estes said the idea came from noticing a gap in social spaces for younger people in Bozeman.
“It had just grown so much and I think this town is missing something for younger people to do like under 21 that is not going out, and it is just a fun space for everyone to hangout,” Estes said.
Estes also said the market reflects the community’s growing focus on sustainability.
“I think this town is really focused on sustainability so I think vintage fashion specifically is huge,” she said. “It is the most sustainable way to shop and I think it curates a really cool sense of style.”
According to 406 Flea’s social media, a portion of ticket sales from the next event will benefit HAVEN. Organizers will also host a silent auction to raise additional funds.
“A portion of ticket sales will benefit HAVEN, and we’ll also be hosting a thoughtfully curated silent auction with proceeds going directly to support their work,” the group wrote. “We are hoping to raise $1,000 for HAVEN (40% of ticket sales will go directly to them). Expect a dreamy atmosphere, intentional details, and experiences that feel equal parts cozy and glamorous.”
The next 406 Flea pop-up is a Galentine’s-themed market Friday at Roly Poly Coffee.
406 Flea is also a sponsor of Bozeman Fashion Week, which will host a large runway show and market Saturday at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
Ticket and event information can be found on the organization’s website and social media pages.