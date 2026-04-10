New flashing crosswalk lights installed on Oak Street following fatal pedestrian crash

BOZEMAN — A few months ago, a Bozeman local was out for a run on Oak Street when she was struck by a vehicle and tragically killed.

39-year-old Leslie Brown was crossing at Oak Street and Agate Avenue early in the morning on February 26 when a vehicle traveling west on Oak failed to stop at the marked crosswalk.

Since then, locals have urged the city of Bozeman to improve the crosswalks on Oak Street.

Thursday morning, the city installed a new set of crosswalk lights to hopefully increase pedestrian safety in the area.

WATCH: City of Bozeman installs new crosswalk warning lights on Oak Street following fatal pedestrian crash

City of Bozeman installs new crosswalk warning lights on Oak Street following fatal pedestrian crash

“It’s a heavy area for a lot of runners and children,” said Lori Garden, a resident who lives near Oak. “And it’s a pretty dangerous intersection.”

Garden chatted with MTN News just steps away from the newly installed crosswalk lights.

“They drive really fast,” Lori added. “I mean, hopefully the lights will catch someone’s attention and stop something fatal from happening again.”

Director of Transportation and Engineering with the city of Bozeman, Nick Ross, said rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) — or flashing crosswalk lights — have been noted in studies to "improve yielding compliance."

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According to the US Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, RRFBs can reduce pedestrian crashes by 47 percent and increase the rate at which drivers yield to pedestrians by 98 percent.

"So at an uncontrolled intersection like this," explained Ross. "We're seeking better behavior from our drivers, yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk."

So, do nearby residents like Lori Garden actually think the new crosswalk lights will improve safety in the area?

"I think it's better than nothing, but I'm not sure it's the best solution," said Garden.

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